Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Cascadia Pointe Apartments

8710 5th Ave W · (425) 230-3026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA 98204
Westmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H132 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B206 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit C110 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit F224 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cascadia Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
Strive for the finer things in life. Cascadia Pointe Apartments welcomes you with an alluring selection of newly renovated homes in a perfect location for both work and play. From easy access to Everett Mall and Boeing to modern amenities and sophisticated interiors, our apartments in Everett, WA, strike all the right chords when it comes to harmonious city living.

Satisfy your every desire. Our on-site features are carefully tailored to accommodate any lifestyle. There’s a heated swimming pool with an adjoining spa for year-round enjoyment, as well as a luxurious clubhouse with a demo kitchen, coffee bar, and fireplace lounge for entertaining. If you want to relax more actively, you can shoot some hoops at the outdoor basketball court, play table tennis or foosball at the indoor sports court, or work out in the fitness center. As for the little ones, they can enjoy every other amenity but also have a playground dedicated exclusively to them.

Come home to a nest of modern comfort. Ou

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (first pet), $20/month (second pet)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cascadia Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Cascadia Pointe Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Cascadia Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Cascadia Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascadia Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cascadia Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cascadia Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascadia Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cascadia Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cascadia Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Cascadia Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cascadia Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascadia Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cascadia Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Cascadia Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cascadia Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cascadia Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cascadia Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
