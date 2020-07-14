Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse coffee bar gym parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving tennis court

Strive for the finer things in life. Cascadia Pointe Apartments welcomes you with an alluring selection of newly renovated homes in a perfect location for both work and play. From easy access to Everett Mall and Boeing to modern amenities and sophisticated interiors, our apartments in Everett, WA, strike all the right chords when it comes to harmonious city living.



Satisfy your every desire. Our on-site features are carefully tailored to accommodate any lifestyle. There’s a heated swimming pool with an adjoining spa for year-round enjoyment, as well as a luxurious clubhouse with a demo kitchen, coffee bar, and fireplace lounge for entertaining. If you want to relax more actively, you can shoot some hoops at the outdoor basketball court, play table tennis or foosball at the indoor sports court, or work out in the fitness center. As for the little ones, they can enjoy every other amenity but also have a playground dedicated exclusively to them.



Come home to a nest of modern comfort. Ou