Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

801 Pecks Dr #A

801 Pecks Drive · (425) 513-0209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Pecks Drive, Everett, WA 98203
View Ridge Madison

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 Pecks Dr #A · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit in Everett - This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is approximately 1000 square feet, giving you ample space for all your housing needs! It is conveniently located above Pecks market giving you easy access to recreational activities, restaurants, and shopping. This unit has a gated entry and a private deck as well as an in house laundry room equip with a washer, dryer, and a additional sink/vanity. There is new carpet/paint/hardwood throughout as well as an updated kitchen. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent. This is a no pet, non smoking unit. KB/CS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Pecks Dr #A have any available units?
801 Pecks Dr #A has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Pecks Dr #A have?
Some of 801 Pecks Dr #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Pecks Dr #A currently offering any rent specials?
801 Pecks Dr #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Pecks Dr #A pet-friendly?
No, 801 Pecks Dr #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 801 Pecks Dr #A offer parking?
No, 801 Pecks Dr #A does not offer parking.
Does 801 Pecks Dr #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Pecks Dr #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Pecks Dr #A have a pool?
No, 801 Pecks Dr #A does not have a pool.
Does 801 Pecks Dr #A have accessible units?
No, 801 Pecks Dr #A does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Pecks Dr #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Pecks Dr #A does not have units with dishwashers.
