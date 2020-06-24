All apartments in Everett
5845 Highway Plaza

5845 Highway Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5845 Highway Pl, Everett, WA 98203
Glacier View

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse. This modern, clean, and bright, corner unit townhome features stone countertops, high end finishes, and a 2 car garage. Conveniently located, Boeing - Everett and Downtown Everett can be reached in less than 15 minutes via car. Served by the Everett School district, closest schools are Lowell (PK-5), Evergreen (6-8), Cascade (9-12). $1800 refundable deposit. Pets considered on a CBC basis with deposit and pet rent. Minimum 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, monthly current household net income exceeding 3x monthly income required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or monthly debt obligation bringing net income below 3x rent may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 Highway Plaza have any available units?
5845 Highway Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 5845 Highway Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
5845 Highway Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 Highway Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 5845 Highway Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 5845 Highway Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 5845 Highway Plaza offers parking.
Does 5845 Highway Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5845 Highway Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 Highway Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 5845 Highway Plaza has a pool.
Does 5845 Highway Plaza have accessible units?
No, 5845 Highway Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 Highway Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 5845 Highway Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5845 Highway Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 5845 Highway Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
