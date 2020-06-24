5845 Highway Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse. This modern, clean, and bright, corner unit townhome features stone countertops, high end finishes, and a 2 car garage. Conveniently located, Boeing - Everett and Downtown Everett can be reached in less than 15 minutes via car. Served by the Everett School district, closest schools are Lowell (PK-5), Evergreen (6-8), Cascade (9-12). $1800 refundable deposit. Pets considered on a CBC basis with deposit and pet rent. Minimum 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, monthly current household net income exceeding 3x monthly income required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or monthly debt obligation bringing net income below 3x rent may result in denial of application.