All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 510 60th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
510 60th St SE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

510 60th St SE

510 60th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

510 60th Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98203
View Ridge Madison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - This home in Everett has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and features an open entry to the living room with a wood burning fireplace. Off the living room through the arched doorway is the dining area with lots of natural light and access to the back deck and yard. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space with room for bar stools and a designated pantry closet. There is a mud room adjacent from the kitchen with entry to the back yard. Both bedrooms have built in cabinets. There are two large carports to fulfill your parking needs and the back yard has fruit trees including plums, apples, and peaches. There is a washer and dryer in the basement. Detached garage is excluded from the rental agreement. Non-smoking, no pets. KB/AB

(RLNE5518142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 60th St SE have any available units?
510 60th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 60th St SE have?
Some of 510 60th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 60th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
510 60th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 60th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 510 60th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 510 60th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 510 60th St SE offers parking.
Does 510 60th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 60th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 60th St SE have a pool?
No, 510 60th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 510 60th St SE have accessible units?
No, 510 60th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 510 60th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 60th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd
Everett, WA 98204
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Sage
1730 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE
Everett, WA 98203

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College