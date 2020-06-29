510 60th St SE

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - This home in Everett has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and features an open entry to the living room with a wood burning fireplace. Off the living room through the arched doorway is the dining area with lots of natural light and access to the back deck and yard. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space with room for bar stools and a designated pantry closet. There is a mud room adjacent from the kitchen with entry to the back yard. Both bedrooms have built in cabinets. There are two large carports to fulfill your parking needs and the back yard has fruit trees including plums, apples, and peaches. There is a washer and dryer in the basement. Detached garage is excluded from the rental agreement. Non-smoking, no pets. KB/AB



