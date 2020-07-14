All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

3929 High Street

3929 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

3929 High Street, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed 1 bath older North Everett home - This rustic North Everett 2 bed 1 bath home offers a living room, nook area, small kitchen, full bath, full size washer and dryer and 3 bedrooms upstairs. A large private yard fully fenced backyard and great location close to bus lines, stores and more.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE4895224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 High Street have any available units?
3929 High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 3929 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
3929 High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3929 High Street is pet friendly.
Does 3929 High Street offer parking?
No, 3929 High Street does not offer parking.
Does 3929 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3929 High Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 High Street have a pool?
No, 3929 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 3929 High Street have accessible units?
No, 3929 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3929 High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3929 High Street does not have units with air conditioning.
