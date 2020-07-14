3929 High Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed 1 bath older North Everett home - This rustic North Everett 2 bed 1 bath home offers a living room, nook area, small kitchen, full bath, full size washer and dryer and 3 bedrooms upstairs. A large private yard fully fenced backyard and great location close to bus lines, stores and more.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE4895224)