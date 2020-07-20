All apartments in Everett
1730 121st ST SE Unit 201
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

1730 121st ST SE Unit 201

1730 121st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1730 121st Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Quiet and Convenient Townhome with Garage Near Silver Lake! Pets OK! - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome near Silver Lake is just 2 minutes from the lake/park.
There is a lovely open living/dining area on first floor with half bath and then 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the second. Stack washer/dryer is on second floor as well.
Skylight in hallway for light open feel on upper floor.
The unit has a one car garage as well as another parking stall in front.
There are also guest parking spots at the property.

Pets Okay! Some breed restrictions-limit 2.
TEXT for tour time: 206-228-9017
anita@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE2610878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 have any available units?
1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 have?
Some of 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 121st ST SE Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
