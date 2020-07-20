1730 121st ST SE Unit 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Quiet and Convenient Townhome with Garage Near Silver Lake! Pets OK! - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome near Silver Lake is just 2 minutes from the lake/park.

There is a lovely open living/dining area on first floor with half bath and then 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the second. Stack washer/dryer is on second floor as well.

Skylight in hallway for light open feel on upper floor.

The unit has a one car garage as well as another parking stall in front.

There are also guest parking spots at the property.



Pets Okay! Some breed restrictions-limit 2.

TEXT for tour time: 206-228-9017

anita@northpacificproperties.com



(RLNE2610878)