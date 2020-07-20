1730 121st ST SE Unit 201

1730 121st Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98208 Silver Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Quiet and Convenient Townhome with Garage Near Silver Lake! Pets OK! - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome near Silver Lake is just 2 minutes from the lake/park. There is a lovely open living/dining area on first floor with half bath and then 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the second. Stack washer/dryer is on second floor as well. Skylight in hallway for light open feel on upper floor. The unit has a one car garage as well as another parking stall in front. There are also guest parking spots at the property.
Pets Okay! Some breed restrictions-limit 2. TEXT for tour time: 206-228-9017 anita@northpacificproperties.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
