Home
/
Everett, WA
/
1626 Rainier St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:01 AM

1626 Rainier St

1626 Rainier Avenue · No Longer Available
Everett
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1626 Rainier Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Delta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is truly an Everett classic! This newly updated home is located on Historic Rainier Ave in Everett, a very Quaint and Quiet Neighborhood with a lot of History. This Single Family Home has been a part of the Everett Community since 1910. A classic feel with fresh updates which include an addition for a 3rd Bedroom or a sizable office space. The open kitchen has plenty of counter space with Stainless Steel Appliances and beautiful Wood Counter Tops that merge into the Back Splash. This home has a Fully Fenced Yard and is Beautifully Landscaped. This home comes complete with a Storage Unit, Wood Burning Firepace, Covered Patio, In-Unit Washer/Dryer and an R/V parking space in the back entrance of the property. This is an exceptionally well maintained home that is perfect for someone looking for a classic feel with contemporary updates. Self-Access Showings now Available for Contact Free Showings. Schedule a showing today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,085 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,695 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,695 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Pets Allowed, Stainless Steel Refridgerator, Stainless Steel Microwave, Bonus Room, Storage unit, Fully Fenced, Wood burning Fireplace, R/V parking, Hardwood floors, New Paint, Patio, Extra parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Rainier St have any available units?
1626 Rainier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 Rainier St have?
Some of 1626 Rainier St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Rainier St currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Rainier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Rainier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Rainier St is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Rainier St offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Rainier St offers parking.
Does 1626 Rainier St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 Rainier St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Rainier St have a pool?
No, 1626 Rainier St does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Rainier St have accessible units?
No, 1626 Rainier St does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Rainier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Rainier St does not have units with dishwashers.

