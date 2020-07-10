1626 Rainier St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is truly an Everett classic! This newly updated home is located on Historic Rainier Ave in Everett, a very Quaint and Quiet Neighborhood with a lot of History. This Single Family Home has been a part of the Everett Community since 1910. A classic feel with fresh updates which include an addition for a 3rd Bedroom or a sizable office space. The open kitchen has plenty of counter space with Stainless Steel Appliances and beautiful Wood Counter Tops that merge into the Back Splash. This home has a Fully Fenced Yard and is Beautifully Landscaped. This home comes complete with a Storage Unit, Wood Burning Firepace, Covered Patio, In-Unit Washer/Dryer and an R/V parking space in the back entrance of the property. This is an exceptionally well maintained home that is perfect for someone looking for a classic feel with contemporary updates. Self-Access Showings now Available for Contact Free Showings. Schedule a showing today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,085 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,695 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,695 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Pets Allowed, Stainless Steel Refridgerator, Stainless Steel Microwave, Bonus Room, Storage unit, Fully Fenced, Wood burning Fireplace, R/V parking, Hardwood floors, New Paint, Patio, Extra parking