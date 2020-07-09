10030 Holly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage hot tub

This updated Townhouse has an Open Floor Plan living space perfect for entertaining. Property includes a Vaulted Entryway, Living room with Gas Fireplace, a roomy Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, beautiful Granite Counter Tops and Tile Floors. The Bathrooms have all been Updated, the Master Bedroom features a Walk-In Closet and On-Suite Bathroom with Large Glass Door Standing Shower and Double Sink Vanity. Unit also includes a 1 Car Garage and Two Additional Parking Spaces and a Back Patio for Relaxing. Property is Located in Newport Cove a Private Community which includes Amenities such as a Clubhouse, Hot Tub, and Athletic Court. Property is in the Mukilteo School District and Close to Schools, including Challenger, Explorer and Mariner, as well as Shopping and Dining along both Evergreen and Everett Mall Way just minutes away. Water/Sewer Included in Rent!



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,550



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 2 maximum, 25lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,850 | Security Deposit $1,850 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



