Home
/
Everett, WA
/
10030 Holly Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:44 PM

10030 Holly Drive

10030 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10030 Holly Drive, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
This updated Townhouse has an Open Floor Plan living space perfect for entertaining. Property includes a Vaulted Entryway, Living room with Gas Fireplace, a roomy Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, beautiful Granite Counter Tops and Tile Floors. The Bathrooms have all been Updated, the Master Bedroom features a Walk-In Closet and On-Suite Bathroom with Large Glass Door Standing Shower and Double Sink Vanity. Unit also includes a 1 Car Garage and Two Additional Parking Spaces and a Back Patio for Relaxing. Property is Located in Newport Cove a Private Community which includes Amenities such as a Clubhouse, Hot Tub, and Athletic Court. Property is in the Mukilteo School District and Close to Schools, including Challenger, Explorer and Mariner, as well as Shopping and Dining along both Evergreen and Everett Mall Way just minutes away. Water/Sewer Included in Rent!

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,550

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 2 maximum, 25lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,850 | Security Deposit $1,850 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Fenced Backyard, Garage, Disposal, Gas Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10030 Holly Drive have any available units?
10030 Holly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 10030 Holly Drive have?
Some of 10030 Holly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10030 Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10030 Holly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10030 Holly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10030 Holly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10030 Holly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10030 Holly Drive offers parking.
Does 10030 Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10030 Holly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10030 Holly Drive have a pool?
No, 10030 Holly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10030 Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 10030 Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10030 Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10030 Holly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

