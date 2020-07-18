All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8519 Main St.

8519 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

8519 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
Parkridge Apts. - Property Id: 81326

1000+ sq ft, ground level, front entries. Off street parking in front of building off Main St., Edmonds. Laminate/carpet/tile flooring. Two full bthrms. Stacked washer/dryer in suite. Kitchen; fridge/freezer, range/oven, d/w, cabinets. Rent based on 2 person occupancy regarding utilities.
Tenant responsible for rent in full by 1st of month, PUD account, Comcast for TV/internet. Mail boxes available on site, or get a PO box. Not set up for section. 8.
No pets. NO smoking in units. NO drugs. Possible 6 mth or mth-to-mth rental. Credit/background check required, credit score 650 or higher required. Call for a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81326
Property Id 81326

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4644251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8519 Main St. have any available units?
8519 Main St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 8519 Main St. have?
Some of 8519 Main St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8519 Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
8519 Main St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8519 Main St. pet-friendly?
No, 8519 Main St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 8519 Main St. offer parking?
No, 8519 Main St. does not offer parking.
Does 8519 Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8519 Main St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8519 Main St. have a pool?
No, 8519 Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 8519 Main St. have accessible units?
No, 8519 Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8519 Main St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8519 Main St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8519 Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8519 Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.
