8519 Main St.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Parkridge Apts.



1000+ sq ft, ground level, front entries. Off street parking in front of building off Main St., Edmonds. Laminate/carpet/tile flooring. Two full bthrms. Stacked washer/dryer in suite. Kitchen; fridge/freezer, range/oven, d/w, cabinets. Rent based on 2 person occupancy regarding utilities.

Tenant responsible for rent in full by 1st of month, PUD account, Comcast for TV/internet. Mail boxes available on site, or get a PO box. Not set up for section. 8.

No pets. NO smoking in units. NO drugs. Possible 6 mth or mth-to-mth rental. Credit/background check required, credit score 650 or higher required. Call for a viewing.

