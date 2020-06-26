Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

8502 Main St #E-106 Available 03/01/20 Edmonds Townhome in the Montclair Gated Community! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Montclair gated community in Edmonds. Large kitchen with maple cabinetry, vaulted ceiling living room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom on the main floor with attached 5-pc master bath. Upstairs has 2 bedroom and a loft. Full size washer/dryer and 2 car attached garage. New carpets. Walking distance to Pine Ridge Park. 1.5 miles from downtown Edmonds. 2miles to I-5. Call/email today for an appointment!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536950)