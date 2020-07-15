8201 244th STREET SW - 22

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible on-site laundry parking

Unit #18 is on the ground floor, handicap accessible.

The Village Apartments is a 28 unit complex in a two story building, 24 one bedroom, two two bedroom, one three bedroom and one studio apartments. It is well located on North 205th Street across from Aurora Village, the Transit Center and has easy access to I-5 and SR 99.



We are willing to consider applicants with marginal credit scores, bankruptcy, legal issues, etc on a case by case basis. We are looking for people who can afford the rent, have stable income/employment and no negative rental history. Perfect

credit is not as important as a steady and dependable job. Section 8 considered.



Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent. As is one parking space.



First months rent plus deposit and $30 credit check fee per adult moves you in!



Making application (it's free) to rent the apartment is required in order to schedule a tour.



TO MAKE APPLICATION (it's free) AND SEE PHOTOS PLEASE VISIT: https://cnjproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home