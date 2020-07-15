All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:00 AM

8201 244th STREET SW - 22

8201 244th St SW · No Longer Available
Location

8201 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
accessible
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Unit #18 is on the ground floor, handicap accessible.
The Village Apartments is a 28 unit complex in a two story building, 24 one bedroom, two two bedroom, one three bedroom and one studio apartments. It is well located on North 205th Street across from Aurora Village, the Transit Center and has easy access to I-5 and SR 99.

We are willing to consider applicants with marginal credit scores, bankruptcy, legal issues, etc on a case by case basis. We are looking for people who can afford the rent, have stable income/employment and no negative rental history. Perfect
credit is not as important as a steady and dependable job. Section 8 considered.

Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent. As is one parking space.

First months rent plus deposit and $30 credit check fee per adult moves you in!

Making application (it's free) to rent the apartment is required in order to schedule a tour.

TO MAKE APPLICATION (it's free) AND SEE PHOTOS PLEASE VISIT: https://cnjproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 have any available units?
8201 244th STREET SW - 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 have?
Some of 8201 244th STREET SW - 22's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 currently offering any rent specials?
8201 244th STREET SW - 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 pet-friendly?
No, 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 offer parking?
Yes, 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 offers parking.
Does 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 have a pool?
No, 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 does not have a pool.
Does 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 have accessible units?
Yes, 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 has accessible units.
Does 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8201 244th STREET SW - 22 does not have units with air conditioning.
