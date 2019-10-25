All apartments in Eastmont
Last updated October 25 2019

2225 105th Place SE

2225 105th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2225 105th Place Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Silver Lake - Spacious Rambler in Silver Lake / South Everett. This 2 bedroom, + den, 2 bath, single story home has new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Includes Fireplace, washer/dryer, large master suite with his & hers closets and 3/4 bath. 2 car Garage and large fenced yard. Close to shops. parks, & restaurants. EZ access to I-5 and Park & Ride.

1st, last, & Security Deposit required. Application Fee $45 per adult.

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/de3667d096
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
$45 application fee per adult
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
Please contact Caroline Stack for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5067957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 105th Place SE have any available units?
2225 105th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 2225 105th Place SE have?
Some of 2225 105th Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 105th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
2225 105th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 105th Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 2225 105th Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastmont.
Does 2225 105th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 2225 105th Place SE offers parking.
Does 2225 105th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 105th Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 105th Place SE have a pool?
No, 2225 105th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 2225 105th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 2225 105th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 105th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 105th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 105th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 105th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
