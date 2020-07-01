Apartment List
/
WA
/
eastmont
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Eastmont, WA with garage

Eastmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
1425 - 105th Place S.E.
1425 105th Pl SE, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1560 sqft
Northlake Court - 3 Bedroom Townhome Avail Now! - Available Now! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in popular newer community near Silver Lake.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
11715 54th Dr SE
11715 54th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2205 sqft
Spacious Home with Den & Bonus Room ~ FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours are Available! - To view a virtual tour of the property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.
Results within 1 mile of Eastmont
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
16 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 10:25am
6 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 1 at 12:39pm
6 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Cascade View
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,448
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom units in pet-friendly apartments. Each offers a dryer, forced air heating, large closets and USB outlets. Many units also offer washers and fireplaces.

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
13919 34th Drive SE Unit #B
13919 34th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1523 sqft
13919 34th Drive SE Unit #B Available 07/04/20 Mill Creek living at its finest! - Spacious, open floor plan featuring 9 ft ceilings throughout and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
10524 - 14th Drive S.E.
10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2313 sqft
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March.
Results within 5 miles of Eastmont
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
19 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
27 Units Available
Holly
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,249
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,756
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
15 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
5 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,249
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
864 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 12:30pm
34 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 12:05pm
$
27 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
19 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,630
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
6 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
7 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Eastmont, WA

Eastmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Stevens, WA
Bothell West, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WAArlington, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silver Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College