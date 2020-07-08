28428 Redondo Beach Drive South

Amenities

Have you ever wanted to live the beach life and enjoy the magnificent views every day? Take advantage of this wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! With 1,100 sqft of living space, hardwood flooring and amazing deck with an unobstructed view of the Puget Sound, this home will not last long! Near local freeway for easy commuting and travel, close to shopping and airport! Enjoy a walk on the boardwalk and take in all the entertainment and dining it has to offer! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Step inside this charming home and find the laundry room, all ready to go with washer & dryer included. The fantastic kitchen features rich wood cabinets and tile flooring. This opens up into the amazing great room with dining and living rooms and boast a cozy fireplace for added warmth and built-in storage. A slider door grants access to the large deck all ready for entertaining and relaxing. Enjoy the 180 degree view! Around the corner, there is a great bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs, is an adorable loft area and additional bedroom. The basement has ample built-in shelving for extra storage. Parking is on the backside of the home off of Soundview, guaranteed one off-street parking spot. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL months rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.