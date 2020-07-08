All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
28428 Redondo Beach Drive South
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:35 PM

28428 Redondo Beach Drive South

28428 Redondo Beach Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28428 Redondo Beach Drive South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Redondo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Have you ever wanted to live the beach life and enjoy the magnificent views every day? Take advantage of this wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! With 1,100 sqft of living space, hardwood flooring and amazing deck with an unobstructed view of the Puget Sound, this home will not last long! Near local freeway for easy commuting and travel, close to shopping and airport! Enjoy a walk on the boardwalk and take in all the entertainment and dining it has to offer! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Step inside this charming home and find the laundry room, all ready to go with washer & dryer included. The fantastic kitchen features rich wood cabinets and tile flooring. This opens up into the amazing great room with dining and living rooms and boast a cozy fireplace for added warmth and built-in storage. A slider door grants access to the large deck all ready for entertaining and relaxing. Enjoy the 180 degree view! Around the corner, there is a great bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs, is an adorable loft area and additional bedroom. The basement has ample built-in shelving for extra storage. Parking is on the backside of the home off of Soundview, guaranteed one off-street parking spot. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL months rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South have any available units?
28428 Redondo Beach Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South have?
Some of 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
28428 Redondo Beach Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South offers parking.
Does 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South have a pool?
No, 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South have accessible units?
No, 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South has units with dishwashers.
Does 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 28428 Redondo Beach Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Brook
23407 16th Avenue S
Des Moines, WA 98198
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Dog Friendly Apartments
Des Moines Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College