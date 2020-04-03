All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:36 AM

24246 26th Pl S

24246 26th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

24246 26th Place South, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
located near Hiline community college and bus line located near stores and mall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24246 26th Pl S have any available units?
24246 26th Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
Is 24246 26th Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
24246 26th Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24246 26th Pl S pet-friendly?
No, 24246 26th Pl S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 24246 26th Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 24246 26th Pl S offers parking.
Does 24246 26th Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24246 26th Pl S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24246 26th Pl S have a pool?
No, 24246 26th Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 24246 26th Pl S have accessible units?
No, 24246 26th Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 24246 26th Pl S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24246 26th Pl S has units with dishwashers.
Does 24246 26th Pl S have units with air conditioning?
No, 24246 26th Pl S does not have units with air conditioning.
