23355 20th Ave S

PENDING DesMoines Townhome - Newly updated DesMoines Townhome



Located within minutes to the DesMoines Marina. Enjoy the easy access to I-5 while enjoying the benefits of living close to the water and small town.

Spacious 3 level townhome,Water and sewer Included (ask agent details)

Newer Maplewood Floors in Kitchen, entry and dining area

Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout

Living, dining, kitchen, bedroom and full bath on main level

Upstairs offers extra large master bedroom with 3/4 bath and large loft with full closet and windows.

Deck, 2 car garage, Lg Laundry room with hookups

Located close to I 5, Highline Community College, Marina, Seatac airport



No Pets, daycares or smoking allowed

Renters Insurance required



Rent: $2100.00/month

Security Deposit refundable: $1700.00

Cleaning Fee non refundable : $ 400.00



**Last Month: (ask agent for details)



High School: Mt Rainier

Middle School: Pacific

Elementary: Midway

*Verify the above information



Meridian Valley Property Mangement

Office: 253-630-0123

Agent: Susan Willasden

Cell: 206-271-9622



Meridian Valley Property Management

www.rentalrain.com



(RLNE3858508)