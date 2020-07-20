All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

23355 20th Ave S

23355 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

23355 20th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Central Des Moines

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PENDING DesMoines Townhome - Newly updated DesMoines Townhome

Located within minutes to the DesMoines Marina. Enjoy the easy access to I-5 while enjoying the benefits of living close to the water and small town.
Spacious 3 level townhome,Water and sewer Included (ask agent details)
Newer Maplewood Floors in Kitchen, entry and dining area
Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout
Living, dining, kitchen, bedroom and full bath on main level
Upstairs offers extra large master bedroom with 3/4 bath and large loft with full closet and windows.
Deck, 2 car garage, Lg Laundry room with hookups
Located close to I 5, Highline Community College, Marina, Seatac airport

No Pets, daycares or smoking allowed
Renters Insurance required

Rent: $2100.00/month
Security Deposit refundable: $1700.00
Cleaning Fee non refundable : $ 400.00

**Last Month: (ask agent for details)

High School: Mt Rainier
Middle School: Pacific
Elementary: Midway
*Verify the above information

Meridian Valley Property Mangement
Office: 253-630-0123
Agent: Susan Willasden
Cell: 206-271-9622

Meridian Valley Property Management
www.rentalrain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3858508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23355 20th Ave S have any available units?
23355 20th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 23355 20th Ave S have?
Some of 23355 20th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23355 20th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
23355 20th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23355 20th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 23355 20th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 23355 20th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 23355 20th Ave S offers parking.
Does 23355 20th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23355 20th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23355 20th Ave S have a pool?
No, 23355 20th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 23355 20th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 23355 20th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 23355 20th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23355 20th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 23355 20th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 23355 20th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
