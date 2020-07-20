23355 20th Ave S

Amenities
PENDING DesMoines Townhome - Newly updated DesMoines Townhome
Located within minutes to the DesMoines Marina. Enjoy the easy access to I-5 while enjoying the benefits of living close to the water and small town.
Spacious 3 level townhome,Water and sewer Included (ask agent details)
Newer Maplewood Floors in Kitchen, entry and dining area
Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout
Living, dining, kitchen, bedroom and full bath on main level
Upstairs offers extra large master bedroom with 3/4 bath and large loft with full closet and windows.
Deck, 2 car garage, Lg Laundry room with hookups
Located close to I 5, Highline Community College, Marina, Seatac airport
No Pets, daycares or smoking allowed
Renters Insurance required
Rent: $2100.00/month
Security Deposit refundable: $1700.00
Cleaning Fee non refundable : $ 400.00
**Last Month: (ask agent for details)
High School: Mt Rainier
Middle School: Pacific
Elementary: Midway
*Verify the above information
Meridian Valley Property Mangement
Office: 253-630-0123
Agent: Susan Willasden
Cell: 206-271-9622
Meridian Valley Property Management
www.rentalrain.com
(RLNE3858508)