Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

22700 30th Ave S #A-201

22700 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

22700 30th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
934- Second Floor Condo close to everything! - **APPLICATION PENDING**
$200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH!!! There is so much to love about this cozy condo it's hard to pick a favorite. At the top of the list is the central location to everything. Within 15 miles of both Seattle and Tacoma it is a commuters dream. Efficient use of space makes this 600 square feet feel like so much more. Every inch has been updated with desirable neutral tones which lend to the light and bright feeling of the space created by the abundance of natural light from the many dual-pane windows. The private balcony is spacious enough to sit and have your morning cup of coffee or read a book. With a beautiful wood burning fire place, all of the modern creature comforts, and a washer and dryer included you can't beat this deal. So, come and live in the heart of the Puget Sound area.Water/Sewer/Garbage included.

No pets please.

Teresa@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3183877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 have any available units?
22700 30th Ave S #A-201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 have?
Some of 22700 30th Ave S #A-201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 currently offering any rent specials?
22700 30th Ave S #A-201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 pet-friendly?
No, 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 offer parking?
No, 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 does not offer parking.
Does 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 have a pool?
No, 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 does not have a pool.
Does 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 have accessible units?
No, 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22700 30th Ave S #A-201 does not have units with air conditioning.
