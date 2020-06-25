22700 30th Ave S #A-201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

934- Second Floor Condo close to everything! - **APPLICATION PENDING**

$200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH!!! There is so much to love about this cozy condo it's hard to pick a favorite. At the top of the list is the central location to everything. Within 15 miles of both Seattle and Tacoma it is a commuters dream. Efficient use of space makes this 600 square feet feel like so much more. Every inch has been updated with desirable neutral tones which lend to the light and bright feeling of the space created by the abundance of natural light from the many dual-pane windows. The private balcony is spacious enough to sit and have your morning cup of coffee or read a book. With a beautiful wood burning fire place, all of the modern creature comforts, and a washer and dryer included you can't beat this deal. So, come and live in the heart of the Puget Sound area.Water/Sewer/Garbage included.



No pets please.



Teresa@zaran.com



