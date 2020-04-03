All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 22627 15th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
22627 15th Ave S
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

22627 15th Ave S

22627 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22627 15th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Central Des Moines

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
22627 15th Ave S Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Home near Des Moines Marina! - **Current Application Pending**

Location, location, location! Set off the beaten path and backing to lush trees with a trail. This turn-key basement rambler won't disappoint! Home boasts living room, family room & extra recreation/bonus room downstairs! Smart updates have been done, as well as the roof, furnace & hot water heater were replaced. Professionally painted! Interior has been taken care of beautifully. Conveniently located utility rooms - both up & downstairs. Spacious shed matching the house paint. Close to Marina & Airport!

Small, mature pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 pet deposit per pet.

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS**

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Available after 8/5

#4023

(RLNE4667730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22627 15th Ave S have any available units?
22627 15th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 22627 15th Ave S have?
Some of 22627 15th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22627 15th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
22627 15th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22627 15th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 22627 15th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 22627 15th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 22627 15th Ave S does offer parking.
Does 22627 15th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22627 15th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22627 15th Ave S have a pool?
No, 22627 15th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 22627 15th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 22627 15th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 22627 15th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 22627 15th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22627 15th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 22627 15th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Dog Friendly Apartments
Des Moines Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College