22627 15th Ave S Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Home near Des Moines Marina! - **Current Application Pending**
Location, location, location! Set off the beaten path and backing to lush trees with a trail. This turn-key basement rambler won't disappoint! Home boasts living room, family room & extra recreation/bonus room downstairs! Smart updates have been done, as well as the roof, furnace & hot water heater were replaced. Professionally painted! Interior has been taken care of beautifully. Conveniently located utility rooms - both up & downstairs. Spacious shed matching the house paint. Close to Marina & Airport!
Small, mature pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 pet deposit per pet.
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS**
Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Available after 8/5
#4023
(RLNE4667730)