Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

22627 15th Ave S Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Home near Des Moines Marina! - **Current Application Pending**



Location, location, location! Set off the beaten path and backing to lush trees with a trail. This turn-key basement rambler won't disappoint! Home boasts living room, family room & extra recreation/bonus room downstairs! Smart updates have been done, as well as the roof, furnace & hot water heater were replaced. Professionally painted! Interior has been taken care of beautifully. Conveniently located utility rooms - both up & downstairs. Spacious shed matching the house paint. Close to Marina & Airport!



Small, mature pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 pet deposit per pet.



**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS**



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Available after 8/5



#4023



(RLNE4667730)