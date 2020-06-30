Rent Calculator
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
22215 6th Ave South Unit 205
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM
22215 6th Ave South Unit 205
22215 6th Avenue South
No Longer Available
Location
22215 6th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Marina District
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Des Moines Condo For Rent!! -
(RLNE5612941)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 have any available units?
22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Des Moines, WA
.
Is 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 offer parking?
No, 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 does not offer parking.
Does 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 have a pool?
No, 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 does not have a pool.
Does 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22215 6th Ave South Unit 205 does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
