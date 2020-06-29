21305 6th Ave South Unit A

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



An attractive, unfurnished, duplex/triplex on a peaceful North Hill neighborhood in Des Moines, WA.



This duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a covered carport that can fit 2 cars.



The airy interior has a pretty fireplace, large windows with blinds, and polished hardwood/tile floors. Additional rooms: living room, dining room, and family room. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry for ample storage, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. It has installed electric heating, for climate control. For your convenience, there are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. Theres also a dedicated storage area for Unit A, beside the carport that renters can use.



Only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property though, sorry.



The exterior has a yard, lawn, and a balcony cool spots for some much-needed R&R or plays games outside with family or with friends. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard.



Tenant pays water (water bills payment split with the owners; the tenant will pay 25%), sewage, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle the trash utility.



The property is near public transportation stops/hub!



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Big Catch Plaza, Des Moines Park, and Des Moines Beach Park.



Bus lines:

121 - 0.2 miles

166 - 0.2 miles

122 - 0.2 miles

156 - 0.2 miles

635 - 0.3 miles



