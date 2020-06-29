All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

21305 6th Ave South Unit A

21305 6th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

21305 6th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
North Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

An attractive, unfurnished, duplex/triplex on a peaceful North Hill neighborhood in Des Moines, WA.

This duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a covered carport that can fit 2 cars.

The airy interior has a pretty fireplace, large windows with blinds, and polished hardwood/tile floors. Additional rooms: living room, dining room, and family room. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry for ample storage, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. It has installed electric heating, for climate control. For your convenience, there are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. Theres also a dedicated storage area for Unit A, beside the carport that renters can use.

Only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property though, sorry.

The exterior has a yard, lawn, and a balcony cool spots for some much-needed R&R or plays games outside with family or with friends. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard.

Tenant pays water (water bills payment split with the owners; the tenant will pay 25%), sewage, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle the trash utility.

The property is near public transportation stops/hub!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Big Catch Plaza, Des Moines Park, and Des Moines Beach Park.

Bus lines:
121 - 0.2 miles
166 - 0.2 miles
122 - 0.2 miles
156 - 0.2 miles
635 - 0.3 miles

(RLNE5486751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21305 6th Ave South Unit A have any available units?
21305 6th Ave South Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 21305 6th Ave South Unit A have?
Some of 21305 6th Ave South Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21305 6th Ave South Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
21305 6th Ave South Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21305 6th Ave South Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 21305 6th Ave South Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 21305 6th Ave South Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 21305 6th Ave South Unit A offers parking.
Does 21305 6th Ave South Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21305 6th Ave South Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21305 6th Ave South Unit A have a pool?
No, 21305 6th Ave South Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 21305 6th Ave South Unit A have accessible units?
No, 21305 6th Ave South Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 21305 6th Ave South Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21305 6th Ave South Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 21305 6th Ave South Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21305 6th Ave South Unit A has units with air conditioning.
