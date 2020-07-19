All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1306 South 277th Place

1306 South 277th Place · (408) 917-0430
Location

1306 South 277th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198
Redondo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now and book a showing (425) 321 0364.

Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom (plus a bonus room), 2.5-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Redondo neighborhood in Des Moines, WA. Daily errands or trips are easy due to its nearness to the public transportation stops/hub. It’s near to and from the parks, freeway, schools, and walking trails.

The comfy interior boasts of a fireplace, high ceiling, big windows with blinds, and hardwood flooring. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with AC and gas heating. There’s a fenced yard outside that tenants must maintain. There are also a balcony, patio, lawn, and porch. A shed at the back of the house can be utilize as storage area.

This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

The tenant pays for electricity, cable, gas, water, garbage, landscaping, cable, and internet, whereas the landlord is responsible for HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Wotton Park, Woodmont Park, and Heritage Woods Park.

Bus lines:
A Line - 0.2 mile
190 - 0.3 mile
183 - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5914767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 South 277th Place have any available units?
1306 South 277th Place has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1306 South 277th Place have?
Some of 1306 South 277th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 South 277th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1306 South 277th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 South 277th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 South 277th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1306 South 277th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1306 South 277th Place offers parking.
Does 1306 South 277th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 South 277th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 South 277th Place have a pool?
No, 1306 South 277th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1306 South 277th Place have accessible units?
No, 1306 South 277th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 South 277th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 South 277th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 South 277th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1306 South 277th Place has units with air conditioning.
