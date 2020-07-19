1306 South 277th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now and book a showing (425) 321 0364.



Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom (plus a bonus room), 2.5-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Redondo neighborhood in Des Moines, WA. Daily errands or trips are easy due to its nearness to the public transportation stops/hub. It’s near to and from the parks, freeway, schools, and walking trails.



The comfy interior boasts of a fireplace, high ceiling, big windows with blinds, and hardwood flooring. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with AC and gas heating. There’s a fenced yard outside that tenants must maintain. There are also a balcony, patio, lawn, and porch. A shed at the back of the house can be utilize as storage area.



This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



The tenant pays for electricity, cable, gas, water, garbage, landscaping, cable, and internet, whereas the landlord is responsible for HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Wotton Park, Woodmont Park, and Heritage Woods Park.



Bus lines:

A Line - 0.2 mile

190 - 0.3 mile

183 - 0.6 mile



