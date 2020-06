Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

263- $500 MOVE IN SPECIAL Breathtaking Views of the Puget Sound!! -

Magnificent custom home overlooking the Sound and Poverty Bay at Redondo .All NEW Appliances and Carpet throughout! Main level features expansive window wall across the entire kitchen/living/dining areas, tall ceiling & gourmet kitchen with Granite counters. Office or possible 5th bed on Main. The lower level has 3 bedrooms and rec room with wet bar for entertaining. Upper level features the Master suite w/ large bath and unbelievable view. Central vac, intercom, security system and custom landscape.



