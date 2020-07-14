All apartments in Camas
Location

7014 N 94th Ave, Camas, WA 98607

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7014 N 94th Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$2,998

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2219 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
7014 N 94th Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Camas! 4 bed 3 bath with Bonus Room! Smart Home Features and A/C! Community Pool, Park and Walking Trails! - This beautiful 4 bed 3 bath in The Heights at Green Mountain is ready for you to call it home! Comes with A/C and Smart Home features, which includes; control of exterior lights, door lock, video doorbell and garage door! Laminates throughout living space and carpet in the bedrooms. Take advantage of the community amenities; pool, park, walking trails and more! Close to I-205 AND HWY 14! Only 15 minutes from PDX! Come join this wonderful community before it's too late!

Please visit our website to review the applicant screening criteria prior to submitting an application. WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM
COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORT IS NOT ACCEPTED.
Available properties can be found by visiting our website at: WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM
Property amenities/features listed here are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.
Applications submitted on line without payment will not be processed until payment is received. A property is NOT reserved until the application fees have been paid and the Deposit to Secure Occupancy Agreement has been signed.
YQC Properties LLC is an equal opportunity housing provider in accordance with state and federal law.

(RLNE5874895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

