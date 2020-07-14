Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

7014 N 94th Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Camas! 4 bed 3 bath with Bonus Room! Smart Home Features and A/C! Community Pool, Park and Walking Trails! - This beautiful 4 bed 3 bath in The Heights at Green Mountain is ready for you to call it home! Comes with A/C and Smart Home features, which includes; control of exterior lights, door lock, video doorbell and garage door! Laminates throughout living space and carpet in the bedrooms. Take advantage of the community amenities; pool, park, walking trails and more! Close to I-205 AND HWY 14! Only 15 minutes from PDX! Come join this wonderful community before it's too late!



