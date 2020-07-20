All apartments in Burien
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

Beverly Park

101 Southwest 119th Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 Southwest 119th Street, Burien, WA 98146

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Condominium in Burien - Highline - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/05cac600c5
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Newly renovated apartment in private community
- Cozy living room
- Bright bedrooms with large windows
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks

- Last Month's Rent due at move in
- Water/sewer/garbage $40 per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4020371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beverly Park have any available units?
Beverly Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does Beverly Park have?
Some of Beverly Park's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beverly Park currently offering any rent specials?
Beverly Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beverly Park pet-friendly?
No, Beverly Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does Beverly Park offer parking?
No, Beverly Park does not offer parking.
Does Beverly Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beverly Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beverly Park have a pool?
No, Beverly Park does not have a pool.
Does Beverly Park have accessible units?
No, Beverly Park does not have accessible units.
Does Beverly Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beverly Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Beverly Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Beverly Park does not have units with air conditioning.
