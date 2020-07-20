Beverly Park

Amenities
Condominium in Burien - Highline - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/05cac600c5
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Newly renovated apartment in private community
- Cozy living room
- Bright bedrooms with large windows
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Last Month's Rent due at move in
- Water/sewer/garbage $40 per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4020371)