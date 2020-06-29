All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 817 S 140th st lower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
817 S 140th st lower
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

817 S 140th st lower

817 South 140th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

817 South 140th Street, Burien, WA 98168

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 214157

This beautiful, brightly lit, newly remodeled lower unit in Burien is a 1,100 plus sq. ft, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with a fireplace, washer/dryer and dishwasher, for $1800/month (plus utilities)! The house is across the street from a protected wet land where red-tailed hawks, bald eagles, weasels and other wildlife can often be seen. It has tons of garden space and an open air dining/chilling cabana. It's down the street from scenic walking trails and the absolutely massive North SeaTac park. Just a few minutes drive from downtown Burien, the Burien transit center, PCC, Trader Joe's, Safeway, Gross-out, amazing Mexican food, Thai food, Australian pie shop, bars, brew pubs, library, specialty coffee, Southcenter Mall, Tukwila light rail station, SeaTac airport, minutes to 509 and 518 entrances, 132 bus to downtown Seattle, 10 min drive to art spaces in Georgetown and a 20 minute drive to downtown Seattle. First+last+$500 refundable deposit+$35 application fee to move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214157
Property Id 214157

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 S 140th st lower have any available units?
817 S 140th st lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 817 S 140th st lower have?
Some of 817 S 140th st lower's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 S 140th st lower currently offering any rent specials?
817 S 140th st lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 S 140th st lower pet-friendly?
No, 817 S 140th st lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 817 S 140th st lower offer parking?
No, 817 S 140th st lower does not offer parking.
Does 817 S 140th st lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 S 140th st lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 S 140th st lower have a pool?
No, 817 S 140th st lower does not have a pool.
Does 817 S 140th st lower have accessible units?
No, 817 S 140th st lower does not have accessible units.
Does 817 S 140th st lower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 S 140th st lower has units with dishwashers.
Does 817 S 140th st lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 S 140th st lower does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College