817 S 140th st lower

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful, newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 214157



This beautiful, brightly lit, newly remodeled lower unit in Burien is a 1,100 plus sq. ft, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with a fireplace, washer/dryer and dishwasher, for $1800/month (plus utilities)! The house is across the street from a protected wet land where red-tailed hawks, bald eagles, weasels and other wildlife can often be seen. It has tons of garden space and an open air dining/chilling cabana. It's down the street from scenic walking trails and the absolutely massive North SeaTac park. Just a few minutes drive from downtown Burien, the Burien transit center, PCC, Trader Joe's, Safeway, Gross-out, amazing Mexican food, Thai food, Australian pie shop, bars, brew pubs, library, specialty coffee, Southcenter Mall, Tukwila light rail station, SeaTac airport, minutes to 509 and 518 entrances, 132 bus to downtown Seattle, 10 min drive to art spaces in Georgetown and a 20 minute drive to downtown Seattle. First+last+$500 refundable deposit+$35 application fee to move in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214157

Property Id 214157



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5505991)