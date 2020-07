Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Spacious, clean split level house for rent in Burien. Convenient location on cul-de-sac; three bedrooms, three baths, living room, dining room, and kitchen with eating space; large family room with bar and gas fireplace; new carpet and paint; washer and dryer included; lots of storage and very large fenced yard. No pets.Tenant screening required. Rent includes yard care and some utilities. Shown by appointment only. 206-248-0231 or 206-660-2982