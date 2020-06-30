18126 5th Avenue S

Amenities

Copy and paste this link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/535b9920c6/18126-5th-ave-s-seattle-wa-98148. This 3BR/2BA duplex home offers a bright and airy interior, full of natural light. Additionally, the home features wood floors, stone countertops, steel faced appliances, garage parking, and balcony. Shared washer and dryer and back yard with downstairs tenant. No yard care. Conveniently located, downtown Seattle is reachable in as little as 20 mins. 405 & I5 is reachable in 10 mins or less. Seatac Airport in 5 mins. $150 monthly utility fee. $2100 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to one dog under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. Minimum 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income of 3x rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, bankruptcy, service of notice, late payment of rent, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application.