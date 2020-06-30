All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 18126 5th Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
18126 5th Avenue S
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:47 PM

18126 5th Avenue S

18126 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18126 5th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy and paste this link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/535b9920c6/18126-5th-ave-s-seattle-wa-98148. This 3BR/2BA duplex home offers a bright and airy interior, full of natural light. Additionally, the home features wood floors, stone countertops, steel faced appliances, garage parking, and balcony. Shared washer and dryer and back yard with downstairs tenant. No yard care. Conveniently located, downtown Seattle is reachable in as little as 20 mins. 405 & I5 is reachable in 10 mins or less. Seatac Airport in 5 mins. $150 monthly utility fee. $2100 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to one dog under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. Minimum 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income of 3x rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, bankruptcy, service of notice, late payment of rent, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18126 5th Avenue S have any available units?
18126 5th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 18126 5th Avenue S have?
Some of 18126 5th Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18126 5th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
18126 5th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18126 5th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 18126 5th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 18126 5th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 18126 5th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 18126 5th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18126 5th Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18126 5th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 18126 5th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 18126 5th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 18126 5th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 18126 5th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 18126 5th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18126 5th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 18126 5th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College