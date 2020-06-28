All apartments in Burien
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

16646 14th Ave SW

16646 14th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

16646 14th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Anthony Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful home near Town Square Park!

Features:
- 3 bed / 1 bath
- Kitchen includes dishwasher, garbage disposal, Microwave, electric range/oven, refrigerator
- Washer and dryer included
- Carpet, Hardwood flooring
- Room for RV parking.

Nearby schools include Gregory Heights Elementary School and Family Academy and Academy North. Near multiple stores and restaurants including Town Square Burien Market, Trader Joe's, The Oilerie Burien, Madis Ceramic Art Cafe, Starbucks, Starbucks, Azteca Mexican Restaurants, Wizards Casino and Taco Time.

Utilities not included.
No pet allowed.
6-Months lease
Application fee: $49 pp
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 16646 14th Ave SW Burien, WA 98166

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/16646-14Th-Ave-Sw-Burien-WA-98166

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5144519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

