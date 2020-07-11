Apartment List
92 Apartments for rent in Burien, WA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Burien apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month...
7 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Results within 1 mile of Burien
20 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
Results within 5 miles of Burien
16 Units Available
Genesee
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
6 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
16 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
4 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
19 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,515
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
11 Units Available
Genesee
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,348
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
10 Units Available
Fairmount Park
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
20 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,644
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1013 sqft
Near West Seattle Stadium and many area amenities. Onsite dog park, gym, garage, and grill area. Full concierge service available. Modern interiors with a spacious layout and updated appliances.
8 Units Available
Delridge
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
6 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairmount Park area, North Delridge. Close to West Seattle Bridge, Trader Joe's, Westside School, Roxhill Elementary, and Denny International Middle School. Right next to West Seattle Stadium, West Seattle Golf Course, and Seattle City Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private community garden.
8 Units Available
Delridge
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Burien
31 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,520
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
19 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
30 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,844
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1072 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
42 Units Available
South Lake Union
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St., Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,396
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,152
1772 sqft
Luxury homes with several floor plans. Features include lake views, Nest thermostats, stainless steel appliances, and autonomic window shades. On-site rooftop deck, fitness center, and spa with a skyline view.
8 Units Available
Belltown
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,605
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Belltown, close to Bell Street Park, Cinerama, Seattle Glassblowing Studio, the Art Institute of Seattle, the Center School, Bell Harbor Marina, the Seattle Aquarium, and Westlake Center Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with a garage, bike storage, 24-hour fitness, and 2 outdoor patios.
25 Units Available
Pike Place Market
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,575
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
14 Units Available
Waterfront
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,707
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seattle's newest luxury apartments, located in Belltown, offer waterfront living. Offering incredible views of the Seattle skyline, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and so much more. Exclusive access to rooftop lounge and grilling area.
20 Units Available
Westlake
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,320
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1042 sqft
Oversized windows allow for ample natural light and waterfront views. Perfect location close to Pike Street Market and Belltown with an on-site gym, business center and bike storage. Spacious apartments, private patio or balcony.
15 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
City Guide for Burien, WA

You'd never guess it, but you're probably older than Burien. While the original settlement dates back to the Civil War Era, the community remained stubbornly unincorporated until 1993, when a local land use issue finally brought things together. Once empowered, Burien quickly exercised its imperialistic muscle, annexing the tasty North Highline and increasing its population (and tax base) by a cool third.

If you love Seattle but you don't want to live in town, get yourself down to Burien, and fast. Located just south of the Rainy City, Burien's a happening coastal suburb with awesome Puget Sound views, plenty of shopping, manageable traffic, and killer street food. A recently renovated town center encourages friendly loitering and provides something of a small town feel, but with benefits. The combination of proximity, progressiveness, prosperity, and natural setting make the city a true gem. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Burien, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Burien apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Burien apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

