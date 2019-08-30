All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 14637 8th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
14637 8th Ave SW
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

14637 8th Ave SW

14637 8th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14637 8th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Excellent Burien Location with Great Curb Appeal - Totally updated/remodeled 2beds/1bath home in a great Burien location. Home has been totally redone with very nice finishes. Tenants pays for their Heating Oil, ALL other utilities included including landscaping. HOME COULD BE FURNISHED for $2500 Per Month. First months rent and Security Deposit required, $2200.00 each. Credit Score of 650 or better, No Evictions or Judgments, Income 2.5 x or greater required. Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency. NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND. Max Occupancy 3 people. One small DOG only, max 15 lbs. With additional deposit. Screening Fee $55 per adult.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5349160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14637 8th Ave SW have any available units?
14637 8th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 14637 8th Ave SW have?
Some of 14637 8th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14637 8th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
14637 8th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14637 8th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 14637 8th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 14637 8th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 14637 8th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 14637 8th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14637 8th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14637 8th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 14637 8th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 14637 8th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 14637 8th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 14637 8th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 14637 8th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14637 8th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 14637 8th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College