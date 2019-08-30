14637 8th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Excellent Burien Location with Great Curb Appeal - Totally updated/remodeled 2beds/1bath home in a great Burien location. Home has been totally redone with very nice finishes. Tenants pays for their Heating Oil, ALL other utilities included including landscaping. HOME COULD BE FURNISHED for $2500 Per Month. First months rent and Security Deposit required, $2200.00 each. Credit Score of 650 or better, No Evictions or Judgments, Income 2.5 x or greater required. Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency. NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND. Max Occupancy 3 people. One small DOG only, max 15 lbs. With additional deposit. Screening Fee $55 per adult.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5349160)