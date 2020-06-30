All apartments in Burien
13619 2 Nd Avenue South West
Last updated January 29 2020 at 5:49 PM

13619 2 Nd Avenue South West

13619 2nd Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

13619 2nd Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Move-in ready, fully-updated Burien home on large lot. Numerous updates include new quartz kitchen countertop, faucets, stainless refrigerator, and stove in kitchen. All new interior paint, tile, and bamboo floors. New hot water tank and roof. Fully-fenced backyard with plenty of extra room. Great, quiet neighborhood. Close to parks, shopping, bus lines, and highways. Rent $ 1,695 mo. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks. Excellent rental history; income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Renters Insurance required. Pets neg. 2 cars, 4 adults; Max. occupancy of 6 people. Available 2/19 Call or text 253 329-4061

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West have any available units?
13619 2 Nd Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West have?
Some of 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
13619 2 Nd Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West pet-friendly?
Yes, 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West is pet friendly.
Does 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West offer parking?
No, 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West does not offer parking.
Does 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West have a pool?
Yes, 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West has a pool.
Does 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 13619 2 Nd Avenue South West does not have units with air conditioning.

