13619 2 Nd Avenue South West

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Move-in ready, fully-updated Burien home on large lot. Numerous updates include new quartz kitchen countertop, faucets, stainless refrigerator, and stove in kitchen. All new interior paint, tile, and bamboo floors. New hot water tank and roof. Fully-fenced backyard with plenty of extra room. Great, quiet neighborhood. Close to parks, shopping, bus lines, and highways. Rent $ 1,695 mo. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks. Excellent rental history; income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Renters Insurance required. Pets neg. 2 cars, 4 adults; Max. occupancy of 6 people. Available 2/19 Call or text 253 329-4061