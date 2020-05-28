All apartments in Burien
1004 SW 116th St

Location

1004 Southwest 116th Street, Burien, WA 98146

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Tours Sunday 12 - 2pm** Charming Brick home on Corner Lot - **Tours Sunday 3/8/2020 from 12pm to 2pm** Great home on corner lot with fenced yard and detached garage. Upstairs features updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout upstairs bedrooms and main living area and dining room area. Kitchen has new vinyl flooring & granite counters. Downstairs basement has new additional bathroom, laundry and bonus space (think Rec room/Man Cave options) Pet with prior approval only; additional deposit required. Rent $2300 per month. 1 yr lease minimum. Renters Insurance required. First months rent and Security Deposit required, $2300.00 each. Credit Score of 650 or better, No Evictions or Judgments, Income 2.5 x or greater required. Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency. NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND. Screening Fee $55 per adult. **No applications will be processed prior to touring unit, shown by appointment only**

(RLNE5613550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 SW 116th St have any available units?
1004 SW 116th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 1004 SW 116th St have?
Some of 1004 SW 116th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 SW 116th St currently offering any rent specials?
1004 SW 116th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 SW 116th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 SW 116th St is pet friendly.
Does 1004 SW 116th St offer parking?
Yes, 1004 SW 116th St offers parking.
Does 1004 SW 116th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 SW 116th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 SW 116th St have a pool?
No, 1004 SW 116th St does not have a pool.
Does 1004 SW 116th St have accessible units?
No, 1004 SW 116th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 SW 116th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 SW 116th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 SW 116th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 SW 116th St does not have units with air conditioning.

