1004 SW 116th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Tours Sunday 12 - 2pm** Charming Brick home on Corner Lot - **Tours Sunday 3/8/2020 from 12pm to 2pm** Great home on corner lot with fenced yard and detached garage. Upstairs features updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout upstairs bedrooms and main living area and dining room area. Kitchen has new vinyl flooring & granite counters. Downstairs basement has new additional bathroom, laundry and bonus space (think Rec room/Man Cave options) Pet with prior approval only; additional deposit required. Rent $2300 per month. 1 yr lease minimum. Renters Insurance required. First months rent and Security Deposit required, $2300.00 each. Credit Score of 650 or better, No Evictions or Judgments, Income 2.5 x or greater required. Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency. NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND. Screening Fee $55 per adult. **No applications will be processed prior to touring unit, shown by appointment only**



