Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

8410 S 113th St Available 01/04/20 Fabulous Lake Washington area Home! - Must See! 4 bed, 3.5 bath with great lake view! Spacious two stories plus fully finished basement with an 800 square foot recreational room. Wired for sound system.



Master suite has its own private deck with best view and large walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, tiled counter tops and bathroom floors, open kitchen to family room with gas fireplace and deck, fully fenced back yard, front load washer/dryer, short walk to elementary school, Lake Washington and close to bus line. Easy access to I-5 and I-405.



Single small dog considered on case by case basis with additional deposit.



James@HavenRent.com



#244



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2444174)