Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

8410 S 113th St

8410 South 113th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8410 South 113th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
8410 S 113th St Available 01/04/20 Fabulous Lake Washington area Home! - Must See! 4 bed, 3.5 bath with great lake view! Spacious two stories plus fully finished basement with an 800 square foot recreational room. Wired for sound system.

Master suite has its own private deck with best view and large walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, tiled counter tops and bathroom floors, open kitchen to family room with gas fireplace and deck, fully fenced back yard, front load washer/dryer, short walk to elementary school, Lake Washington and close to bus line. Easy access to I-5 and I-405.

Single small dog considered on case by case basis with additional deposit.

James@HavenRent.com

#244

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2444174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 S 113th St have any available units?
8410 S 113th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 8410 S 113th St have?
Some of 8410 S 113th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 S 113th St currently offering any rent specials?
8410 S 113th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 S 113th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8410 S 113th St is pet friendly.
Does 8410 S 113th St offer parking?
Yes, 8410 S 113th St offers parking.
Does 8410 S 113th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8410 S 113th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 S 113th St have a pool?
No, 8410 S 113th St does not have a pool.
Does 8410 S 113th St have accessible units?
No, 8410 S 113th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 S 113th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8410 S 113th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8410 S 113th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8410 S 113th St does not have units with air conditioning.
