7905 S 120th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Come live within this gorgeous brick mid-century modern rambler on a large fenced lot beautifully landscaped. Spacious and light-filled, features a classic feel with an updated kitchen, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout, tiled bathroom, wood-burning stove, and stainless steel appliances. Located just south of Seattle makes commuting a breeze to Renton, Bellevue, Seattle, Kent, andTacoma. Easy access to the Landing that hosts the finest shops and eateries. Contact Trevor for more details and a private tour!



Terms: available on a year lease, pets are a case by case basis.