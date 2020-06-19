All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Find more places like 7905 S 120th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
/
7905 S 120th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

7905 S 120th St

7905 South 120th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7905 South 120th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Come live within this gorgeous brick mid-century modern rambler on a large fenced lot beautifully landscaped. Spacious and light-filled, features a classic feel with an updated kitchen, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout, tiled bathroom, wood-burning stove, and stainless steel appliances. Located just south of Seattle makes commuting a breeze to Renton, Bellevue, Seattle, Kent, andTacoma. Easy access to the Landing that hosts the finest shops and eateries. Contact Trevor for more details and a private tour!

Terms: available on a year lease, pets are a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 S 120th St have any available units?
7905 S 120th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 7905 S 120th St have?
Some of 7905 S 120th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 S 120th St currently offering any rent specials?
7905 S 120th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 S 120th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7905 S 120th St is pet friendly.
Does 7905 S 120th St offer parking?
No, 7905 S 120th St does not offer parking.
Does 7905 S 120th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 S 120th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 S 120th St have a pool?
No, 7905 S 120th St does not have a pool.
Does 7905 S 120th St have accessible units?
No, 7905 S 120th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 S 120th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7905 S 120th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 S 120th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 S 120th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with BalconyBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr-Skyway Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA
Pacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College