10418 Crestwood Dr S Available 02/15/20 Gorgeous Updated Bungalow - Updated Bungalow home available 2/15. 3 bedroom and 1 bath 1260 square foot. Inviting living spaces & designer touches throughout, fresh exterior and interior paint. 2 Wood-burning Fireplaces, Real hardwood floors throughout upstairs, Recently updated kitchen and bathroom with tile and stainless steel appliances, New front-load washer and dryer, Views Lake Washington, Large backyard with garden, mature fruit trees, and shed New 30 yr roof on house & shed, 12 mo min. No smoking, no pets (firm)



No Pets Allowed



