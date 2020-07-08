All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
10418 Crestwood Dr S
10418 Crestwood Dr S

10418 Crestwood Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

10418 Crestwood Drive South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
10418 Crestwood Dr S Available 02/15/20 Gorgeous Updated Bungalow - Updated Bungalow home available 2/15. 3 bedroom and 1 bath 1260 square foot. Inviting living spaces & designer touches throughout, fresh exterior and interior paint. 2 Wood-burning Fireplaces, Real hardwood floors throughout upstairs, Recently updated kitchen and bathroom with tile and stainless steel appliances, New front-load washer and dryer, Views Lake Washington, Large backyard with garden, mature fruit trees, and shed New 30 yr roof on house & shed, 12 mo min. No smoking, no pets (firm)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5470982)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 10418 Crestwood Dr S have any available units?
10418 Crestwood Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 10418 Crestwood Dr S have?
Some of 10418 Crestwood Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10418 Crestwood Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
10418 Crestwood Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10418 Crestwood Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 10418 Crestwood Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway.
Does 10418 Crestwood Dr S offer parking?
No, 10418 Crestwood Dr S does not offer parking.
Does 10418 Crestwood Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10418 Crestwood Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10418 Crestwood Dr S have a pool?
No, 10418 Crestwood Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 10418 Crestwood Dr S have accessible units?
No, 10418 Crestwood Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 10418 Crestwood Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10418 Crestwood Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10418 Crestwood Dr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10418 Crestwood Dr S does not have units with air conditioning.

