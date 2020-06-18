All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:04 AM

829 Drive Martin Luther King Way

829 Dr Martin Luther King Way · No Longer Available
Location

829 Dr Martin Luther King Way, Bremerton, WA 98337
Downtown Bremerton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Blending a recent remodel and upgrade to the charm of the older style, this home offers comfort and convenience to a downtown location. The kitchen has newer appliances and cabinets; the bathroom has been updated. Gas furnace and new windows improve the energy efficiency. The hardwood floors in the bedrooms maintain the charm of the original home. The basement offers lots of storage and an extra room for projects or an office. This home is located close to PSNS, downtown businesses, Olympic College and the ferries. A small home (separate rental) sets on the back of the lot. Water and sewer are provided. Yard care provided. This is a no pet home. One off street parking space available behind the home, and on street parking available by permit from the city. Owner is licensed real estate broker in Washington.Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

