744 Sylvan Way Available 08/19/19 Coming Soon~ - ***Showings start on August 2nd.

Well Maintained 3 BR Home in Great Location!

This well-appointed three-bedroom home features an open floor plan with Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors on the main level. The kitchen includes granite tile countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find 4 nice sized bedrooms plus a large loft area and laundry room. This home is centrally located with easy access to shopping, Naval Bases, and Seattle Ferries. CURRENTLY, OCCUPIED-PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS.



No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires

pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com

Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports." Move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.



