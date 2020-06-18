All apartments in Bremerton
Location

744 NE Sylvan Way, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
744 Sylvan Way Available 08/19/19 Coming Soon~ - ***Showings start on August 2nd.
Well Maintained 3 BR Home in Great Location!
This well-appointed three-bedroom home features an open floor plan with Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors on the main level. The kitchen includes granite tile countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find 4 nice sized bedrooms plus a large loft area and laundry room. This home is centrally located with easy access to shopping, Naval Bases, and Seattle Ferries. CURRENTLY, OCCUPIED-PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS.

No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires
pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com
Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports." Move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

(RLNE5047264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Sylvan Way have any available units?
744 Sylvan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 744 Sylvan Way have?
Some of 744 Sylvan Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Sylvan Way currently offering any rent specials?
744 Sylvan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Sylvan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 Sylvan Way is pet friendly.
Does 744 Sylvan Way offer parking?
No, 744 Sylvan Way does not offer parking.
Does 744 Sylvan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Sylvan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Sylvan Way have a pool?
No, 744 Sylvan Way does not have a pool.
Does 744 Sylvan Way have accessible units?
No, 744 Sylvan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Sylvan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 Sylvan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Sylvan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 Sylvan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
