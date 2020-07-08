717 Wallin St

Amenities

This lovely maintained East Bremerton 3B/1Bth rambler is well insulated, electric forced air heating for energy efficiency. The spacious living room has hardwood floors, and there is also a bonus room. The large kitchen has ceramic tile flooring and plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy a partially fenced back yard with storage shed. Pet under 40 pounds negotiable with additional $600 security deposit & one time $100 pet fee. No smoking in the home. Please contact Kim at 360-307-8114 ext 533 or kim@penppm.com