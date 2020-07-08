All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 717 Wallin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
717 Wallin St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

717 Wallin St

717 Wallin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

717 Wallin Street, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely maintained East Bremerton 3B/1Bth rambler is well insulated, electric forced air heating for energy efficiency. The spacious living room has hardwood floors, and there is also a bonus room. The large kitchen has ceramic tile flooring and plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy a partially fenced back yard with storage shed. Pet under 40 pounds negotiable with additional $600 security deposit & one time $100 pet fee. No smoking in the home. Please contact Kim at 360-307-8114 ext 533 or kim@penppm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Wallin St have any available units?
717 Wallin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 717 Wallin St currently offering any rent specials?
717 Wallin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Wallin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Wallin St is pet friendly.
Does 717 Wallin St offer parking?
No, 717 Wallin St does not offer parking.
Does 717 Wallin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Wallin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Wallin St have a pool?
No, 717 Wallin St does not have a pool.
Does 717 Wallin St have accessible units?
No, 717 Wallin St does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Wallin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Wallin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Wallin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Wallin St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College