680 Northpark Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Townhome in great East Bremerton location close to the highway, PSNS, Bangor, Silverdale and more! Fully furnished kitchens include all appliances plus pantry, eating area and breakfast bar. Half bath on the main floor and continental style full bath upstairs with adjoining private vanity and sink for master bedroom. The master bedroom features double closets. Private patio off the dining area embraces the fully landscaped grounds. 2 car maximum. Water, sewer, garbage, and landscaping are an additional $84 per month.



Use this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1312476?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.