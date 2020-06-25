All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 6 2020

680 Northpark Lane

Location

680 Northpark Lane, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Townhome in great East Bremerton location close to the highway, PSNS, Bangor, Silverdale and more! Fully furnished kitchens include all appliances plus pantry, eating area and breakfast bar. Half bath on the main floor and continental style full bath upstairs with adjoining private vanity and sink for master bedroom. The master bedroom features double closets. Private patio off the dining area embraces the fully landscaped grounds. 2 car maximum. Water, sewer, garbage, and landscaping are an additional $84 per month.

Use this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1312476?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Northpark Lane have any available units?
680 Northpark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 680 Northpark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
680 Northpark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Northpark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 680 Northpark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 680 Northpark Lane offer parking?
No, 680 Northpark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 680 Northpark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Northpark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Northpark Lane have a pool?
No, 680 Northpark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 680 Northpark Lane have accessible units?
No, 680 Northpark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Northpark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 Northpark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Northpark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Northpark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

