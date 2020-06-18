677 Northpark Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

East Bremerton's townhouse style apartments. Three bedroom two and a half bath home offers spacious living and low maintenance living. Fully furnished kitchen includes all appliances plus pantry, eating area and breakfast bar. Half bath on main floor and two full baths upstairs. Laundry room with hookups. Private patio embraces the fully landscaped grounds. One car garage offers some extra storage space. Landscaping, water, sewer and garbage are an additional $91 per month. No pets.

