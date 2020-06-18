All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 677 Northpark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
677 Northpark Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

677 Northpark Lane

677 Northpark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

677 Northpark Lane, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
East Bremerton's townhouse style apartments. Three bedroom two and a half bath home offers spacious living and low maintenance living. Fully furnished kitchen includes all appliances plus pantry, eating area and breakfast bar. Half bath on main floor and two full baths upstairs. Laundry room with hookups. Private patio embraces the fully landscaped grounds. One car garage offers some extra storage space. Landscaping, water, sewer and garbage are an additional $91 per month. No pets.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 Northpark Lane have any available units?
677 Northpark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 677 Northpark Lane have?
Some of 677 Northpark Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 Northpark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
677 Northpark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 Northpark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 677 Northpark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 677 Northpark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 677 Northpark Lane offers parking.
Does 677 Northpark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 Northpark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 Northpark Lane have a pool?
No, 677 Northpark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 677 Northpark Lane have accessible units?
No, 677 Northpark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 677 Northpark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 Northpark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 677 Northpark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 677 Northpark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with GymBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College