Bremerton, WA
642 Dora Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

642 Dora Ave

642 Dora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

642 Dora Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
642 Dora Ave - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath one story home, located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Easy commute to Naval bases, Seattle ferry, and shopping. Large detached garage with shop area or extra storage. Private partially fenced back yard. Newer windows, Ikea lighting, French doors, and ductless heat pump. You'll love the double heads in the tile shower.
Enjoy your deck with roll out awnings for those hot Summer days. Call for a viewing appointment.

Verla Austin
360-871-2332

(RLNE5518594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Dora Ave have any available units?
642 Dora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 642 Dora Ave have?
Some of 642 Dora Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Dora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
642 Dora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Dora Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 Dora Ave is pet friendly.
Does 642 Dora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 642 Dora Ave offers parking.
Does 642 Dora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Dora Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Dora Ave have a pool?
No, 642 Dora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 642 Dora Ave have accessible units?
No, 642 Dora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Dora Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 Dora Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 642 Dora Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 Dora Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

