All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 4629 Marine Drive PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
4629 Marine Drive PL
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

4629 Marine Drive PL

4629 Marine Drive Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4629 Marine Drive Place, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
sauna
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Beachfront Home - Must See! - You cannot live much closer to the waters edge! This lovely Southern exposure home sits near the Puget Sound saltwater with 120 feet of pristine pea gravel beach. Boat ramp for loading boats and other watercraft. Perfect for kayaking, boating and recreation. Clams galore on beach! Three bedrooms, four baths, upscale kitchen with high end appliances. Over 2,000 square feet of decking layered to the waters edge. Three car garage. Natural gas fireplace. Laundry and ample storage basement. Hardwood and carpet throughout. Close to schools, shopping, and 10 minutes to ferry terminal. Peaceful and serene on dead end street . Ideally suited for couple or small family who enjoys beach life and entertaining!

(RLNE3456402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 Marine Drive PL have any available units?
4629 Marine Drive PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 4629 Marine Drive PL have?
Some of 4629 Marine Drive PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4629 Marine Drive PL currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Marine Drive PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 Marine Drive PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 4629 Marine Drive PL is pet friendly.
Does 4629 Marine Drive PL offer parking?
Yes, 4629 Marine Drive PL offers parking.
Does 4629 Marine Drive PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4629 Marine Drive PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 Marine Drive PL have a pool?
No, 4629 Marine Drive PL does not have a pool.
Does 4629 Marine Drive PL have accessible units?
No, 4629 Marine Drive PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 Marine Drive PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4629 Marine Drive PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4629 Marine Drive PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4629 Marine Drive PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College