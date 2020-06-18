4629 Marine Drive PL

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace sauna carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Beachfront Home - Must See! - You cannot live much closer to the waters edge! This lovely Southern exposure home sits near the Puget Sound saltwater with 120 feet of pristine pea gravel beach. Boat ramp for loading boats and other watercraft. Perfect for kayaking, boating and recreation. Clams galore on beach! Three bedrooms, four baths, upscale kitchen with high end appliances. Over 2,000 square feet of decking layered to the waters edge. Three car garage. Natural gas fireplace. Laundry and ample storage basement. Hardwood and carpet throughout. Close to schools, shopping, and 10 minutes to ferry terminal. Peaceful and serene on dead end street . Ideally suited for couple or small family who enjoys beach life and entertaining!



(RLNE3456402)