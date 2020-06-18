All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 418 S. Yantic Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
418 S. Yantic Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

418 S. Yantic Ave

418 South Yantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

418 South Yantic Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
418 S. Yantic Ave Available 06/19/20 2BD/1BA gem tucked away in Bremerton - This awesome little house is tucked away away from the street but is minutes from PSNS and a quick commute to the ferry.
Large living/dining room with tons of windows for light, kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher and fridge and washer and dryer hookups.
Two large bedrooms both with large closets and a full bath round out this great rambler. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a door out to the backyard
Nice two level yard and storage shed as well.
Pets under 30 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

For a full listing of all available
rentals & to schedule a viewing today, please check our our website at www.lcpmwa.com.

(RLNE4077646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 S. Yantic Ave have any available units?
418 S. Yantic Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 418 S. Yantic Ave have?
Some of 418 S. Yantic Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 S. Yantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
418 S. Yantic Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 S. Yantic Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 S. Yantic Ave is pet friendly.
Does 418 S. Yantic Ave offer parking?
No, 418 S. Yantic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 418 S. Yantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 S. Yantic Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 S. Yantic Ave have a pool?
No, 418 S. Yantic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 418 S. Yantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 418 S. Yantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 418 S. Yantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 S. Yantic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 S. Yantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 S. Yantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with GymBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College