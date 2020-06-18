Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

418 S. Yantic Ave Available 06/19/20 2BD/1BA gem tucked away in Bremerton - This awesome little house is tucked away away from the street but is minutes from PSNS and a quick commute to the ferry.

Large living/dining room with tons of windows for light, kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher and fridge and washer and dryer hookups.

Two large bedrooms both with large closets and a full bath round out this great rambler. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a door out to the backyard

Nice two level yard and storage shed as well.

Pets under 30 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.



For a full listing of all available

rentals & to schedule a viewing today, please check our our website at www.lcpmwa.com.



(RLNE4077646)