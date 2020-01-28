All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 407 S. Charleston Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
407 S. Charleston Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

407 S. Charleston Ave.

407 Charleston Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

407 Charleston Avenue South, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
407 S. Charleston Ave. Available 02/25/19 Tiny living with lots of storage! - Tiny living 1 bedroom, 1 bath home on 1 acre in Bremerton. Completely remodeled with laminate wood flooring and light paint colors. Full basement for storage and laundry area, includes washer and dryer. Detached 1 car garage has dirt flooring. Partially fenced yard. Oil heat. One pet possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

(RLNE2492055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S. Charleston Ave. have any available units?
407 S. Charleston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 407 S. Charleston Ave. have?
Some of 407 S. Charleston Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S. Charleston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
407 S. Charleston Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S. Charleston Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 S. Charleston Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 407 S. Charleston Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 407 S. Charleston Ave. offers parking.
Does 407 S. Charleston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 S. Charleston Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S. Charleston Ave. have a pool?
No, 407 S. Charleston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 407 S. Charleston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 407 S. Charleston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S. Charleston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 S. Charleston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 S. Charleston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 S. Charleston Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College