407 S. Charleston Ave. Available 02/25/19 Tiny living with lots of storage! - Tiny living 1 bedroom, 1 bath home on 1 acre in Bremerton. Completely remodeled with laminate wood flooring and light paint colors. Full basement for storage and laundry area, includes washer and dryer. Detached 1 car garage has dirt flooring. Partially fenced yard. Oil heat. One pet possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.



