Bremerton, WA
3976 Maritime Dr SW
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

3976 Maritime Dr SW

3976 Maritime Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

3976 Maritime Dr SW, Bremerton, WA 98367

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home with Mountain Views - Property Id: 211848

Beautiful 2 year old home available now. $2550/month. A must see!! Please call or text for viewing of the property at (949)531-8017.
Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211848
Property Id 211848

(RLNE5800178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3976 Maritime Dr SW have any available units?
3976 Maritime Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3976 Maritime Dr SW have?
Some of 3976 Maritime Dr SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3976 Maritime Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
3976 Maritime Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3976 Maritime Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3976 Maritime Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 3976 Maritime Dr SW offer parking?
No, 3976 Maritime Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 3976 Maritime Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3976 Maritime Dr SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3976 Maritime Dr SW have a pool?
No, 3976 Maritime Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 3976 Maritime Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 3976 Maritime Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3976 Maritime Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3976 Maritime Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3976 Maritime Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3976 Maritime Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.

