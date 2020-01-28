All apartments in Bremerton
3570 Narrows View Lane NE #102

3570 Narrows View Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3570 Narrows View Lane Northeast, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
3570 Narrows View Lane NE #102 Available 06/01/20 Beautifully Updated East Bremerton Condo - Spacious 1 bedroom condo in convenient East Bremerton location near parks, ferries & shopping. Beautifully updated kitchen, large living room with wood burning fireplace, laundry room with washer/dryer, large bedroom with walk-in closet. Ground level unit with extra large doors. Community outdoor swimming pool. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable included in rent. Dog under 25 pounds considered with approval and additional security deposit. Available early May. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE2659514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

