3555 Capstone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy two bed 1 bath duplex unit is located towards the end of a dead end street. Enter the home to find laminate wood flooring through the main living areas, and a wood burning fireplace in the spacious living room. The dining area opens into the light and bright kitchen and offers access to the fully fenced backyard. One car garage with washer and dryer hookups and a covered carport parking space. Water and sewer are an additional $75 per month. Pet's may be possible with approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

