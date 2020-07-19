All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3555 Capstone Avenue

3555 Capstone Avenue
Location

3555 Capstone Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy two bed 1 bath duplex unit is located towards the end of a dead end street. Enter the home to find laminate wood flooring through the main living areas, and a wood burning fireplace in the spacious living room. The dining area opens into the light and bright kitchen and offers access to the fully fenced backyard. One car garage with washer and dryer hookups and a covered carport parking space. Water and sewer are an additional $75 per month. Pet's may be possible with approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Capstone Avenue have any available units?
3555 Capstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3555 Capstone Avenue have?
Some of 3555 Capstone Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Capstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Capstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Capstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 Capstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3555 Capstone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Capstone Avenue offers parking.
Does 3555 Capstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Capstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Capstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 3555 Capstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Capstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3555 Capstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Capstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Capstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Capstone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Capstone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
