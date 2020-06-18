All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
339 Stonewood Place
Last updated October 18 2019 at 5:06 PM

339 Stonewood Place

339 Stonewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

339 Stonewood Place, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located close to EVERYTHING in East Bremerton. The main level is the kitchen, half bath, living and dining room and attached two car garage with deep sink. All new plank flooring down stairs and new carpeting upstairs with fresh paint throughout. The upstairs features all three bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large walk in closet off of the master bath. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level as well. Please note that this is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Stonewood Place have any available units?
339 Stonewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 339 Stonewood Place have?
Some of 339 Stonewood Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Stonewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
339 Stonewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Stonewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 Stonewood Place is pet friendly.
Does 339 Stonewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 339 Stonewood Place offers parking.
Does 339 Stonewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Stonewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Stonewood Place have a pool?
No, 339 Stonewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 339 Stonewood Place have accessible units?
No, 339 Stonewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Stonewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 Stonewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Stonewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Stonewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

