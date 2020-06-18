339 Stonewood Place

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located close to EVERYTHING in East Bremerton. The main level is the kitchen, half bath, living and dining room and attached two car garage with deep sink. All new plank flooring down stairs and new carpeting upstairs with fresh paint throughout. The upstairs features all three bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large walk in closet off of the master bath. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level as well. Please note that this is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

