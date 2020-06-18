336 N. Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Newer Home in Bremerton - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath in Desirable Lafayette Neighborhood



Lovely newer home on dead-end street. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cherry cabinets, and island. Great views of Bremerton & Puget Sound off the back deck. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Laundry room is on upper level for convenience, with HE washer & dryer. Lower floor has been transformed into a large family room. House is air conditioned. Fenced back yard off lower-level patio. 1 car garage, with additional parking on the street. No smoking in the home, pets under 25lbs okay with additional $600 security deposit.



(RLNE3333438)