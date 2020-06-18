All apartments in Bremerton
Location

336 Lafayette Avenue North, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Newer Home in Bremerton - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath in Desirable Lafayette Neighborhood

Lovely newer home on dead-end street. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cherry cabinets, and island. Great views of Bremerton & Puget Sound off the back deck. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Laundry room is on upper level for convenience, with HE washer & dryer. Lower floor has been transformed into a large family room. House is air conditioned. Fenced back yard off lower-level patio. 1 car garage, with additional parking on the street. No smoking in the home, pets under 25lbs okay with additional $600 security deposit.

(RLNE3333438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 N. Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
336 N. Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 336 N. Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 336 N. Lafayette Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 N. Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
336 N. Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 N. Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 N. Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 336 N. Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 336 N. Lafayette Avenue offers parking.
Does 336 N. Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 N. Lafayette Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 N. Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 336 N. Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 336 N. Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 336 N. Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 336 N. Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 N. Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 N. Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 336 N. Lafayette Avenue has units with air conditioning.
