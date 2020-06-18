3302 Birch Avenue

Amenities

Come view this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home. This home has new appliances, carpet and paint. The bathroom has new vanity and tile. Galley style kitchen with butcher block countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The laundry room off the kitchen has a deep sink, two separate doors that lead to the carport on one side and the backyard patio on the other. Fully fenced back yard with small RV parking. Plenty of parking with a detached garage, carport, and deep driveway. Small pet possible with completed pet screening, owner approval, additional deposit. All this and garbage is paid by owner!



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 6/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

