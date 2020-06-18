All apartments in Bremerton
3302 Birch Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 PM

3302 Birch Avenue

3302 Birch Avenue · No Longer Available
Bremerton
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3302 Birch Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come view this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home. This home has new appliances, carpet and paint. The bathroom has new vanity and tile. Galley style kitchen with butcher block countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The laundry room off the kitchen has a deep sink, two separate doors that lead to the carport on one side and the backyard patio on the other. Fully fenced back yard with small RV parking. Plenty of parking with a detached garage, carport, and deep driveway. Small pet possible with completed pet screening, owner approval, additional deposit. All this and garbage is paid by owner!

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Birch Avenue have any available units?
3302 Birch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3302 Birch Avenue have?
Some of 3302 Birch Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Birch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Birch Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Birch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Birch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Birch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Birch Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3302 Birch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Birch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Birch Avenue have a pool?
No, 3302 Birch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Birch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3302 Birch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Birch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Birch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Birch Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 Birch Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
